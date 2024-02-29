Rally against plans to close SUNY Downstate Hospital in Brooklyn

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- There is a rally Thursday against plans to close SUNY Downstate Hospital in Brooklyn.

SUNY plans to transfer patient care to other hospitals in Brooklyn.

Critics say the state needs a plan to address health needs in the area, notably the Black maternal health crisis.

New York State Senator Zellnor Y. Myrie (D-Central Brooklyn) has been outspoken against the plan.

He says Black and Brown communities have at least 20% fewer healthcare providers per capita in their Brooklyn neighborhoods

Myrie also said that Brooklyn ZIP codes with high percentages of Black residents have fewer hospital beds compared to other boroughs.

The Reverend Al Sharpton and hospital workers will be among those in attendance.

Teenage fire hero turned firefighter is following in father's footsteps

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.