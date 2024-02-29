Rally against plans to close SUNY Downstate Hospital in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- There is a rally Thursday against plans to close SUNY Downstate Hospital in Brooklyn.
SUNY plans to transfer patient care to other hospitals in Brooklyn.
Critics say the state needs a plan to address health needs in the area, notably the Black maternal health crisis.
New York State Senator Zellnor Y. Myrie (D-Central Brooklyn) has been outspoken against the plan.
He says Black and Brown communities have at least 20% fewer healthcare providers per capita in their Brooklyn neighborhoods
Myrie also said that Brooklyn ZIP codes with high percentages of Black residents have fewer hospital beds compared to other boroughs.
The Reverend Al Sharpton and hospital workers will be among those in attendance.
