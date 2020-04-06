Coronavirus News: Brooklyn hospital transitioning to COVID-19-only patients

"Code 99 (request for urgent medical attention) is typically a rare event," Dr. Robert Gore "We're having 10 code 99s every 12 hours at least."
In the past, a bad shift meant putting just two people a breathing machine.
"With COVID, the pneumonia is not just one lung but both lungs, leaving the patient with no good lungs," Dr. Lorenzo Paladino said.
What's happening at the hospital reflects the reach of the pandemic, the the ugly side of the virus. During a three-hour period on Friday, six people suffered heart or respiratory failure and four died.
"I think it's emotionally hard to prepare for this level of suffering and morbidity and morality in such a short period of time," Dr. Cynthia Benson said. "I don't think any of us are well for it."
In the last two weeks, patient occupancy has gone up 50%, and the team is now treating people in what was pediatrics and been forced to set up a fourth intensive care unit.
With the writing on the wall, SUNY Downstate is transitioning and will be one of only three hospitals in the state that will only treat patients suffering from COVID-19.
One member of the team has done groundbreaking work focused on putting more than one patient on a single ventilator, but it's research he hopes he'll never have to use.
"We try all sorts of maneuvers to keep them breathing and keep them from suffocating or having a cardiac arrest," Dr. Paladino said.
And just as they stabilize one person, there's the haunting announcement for another Code 99.
"I fear we will not have enough of anything to provide for our patients," administrator Cheryl Rolston said. "That's by biggest fear."
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address