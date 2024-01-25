Lions fan got 2024 'Super Bowl Champs' tattoo before season started

A diehard Detroit Lions fan got a Super Bowl tattoo before the season even started.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Before the fate of the NFC Championship was sealed, one die-hard Detroit fan said he already knew his team had it in the bag.

That's why he got a tattoo of a Lombardi trophy with a Lions logo and the year 2024.

Alex Chepeska said he got the tattoo before the season even started.

"So I got this early August, a week before the first pre-season game, I knew they were doing it, it's happening," Chepeska said. "Yeah there's a few haters out there, but mostly everyone has been positive."

He said the Lions will win the Super Bowl and he's never been so sure of anything in his life.

Unfortunately for him and his arm, the Lions were sent home by the 49ers in the NFC Championship and fell short of making the Super Bowl.