New Jersey superintendent accused of defecating on track to receive $100,000

EMBED </>More Videos

Thomas Tramaglini was the superintendent of Kenilworth schools.

KENILWORTH, New Jersey --
A New Jersey school superintendent who resigned after he was accused of repeatedly defecating on another high school's track will receive more than $100,000 from his school district.

Kenilworth Public Schools will pay Thomas Tramaglini's full salary until he officially resigns at the end of September, according to a separation agreement signed in July.

He'll also get two months severance pay and more than $20,000 for unused vacation days.

The district also won't contest Tramaglini's unemployment application.

Police said staff members who had been monitoring surveillance video to see who was leaving human feces at Holmdel High School spotted Tramaglini in April.

He was charged with public defecation, lewdness and littering. No motive has been disclosed.

Tramaglini's attorney Matthew Adams said his client plans to fight the allegations, and his resignation should not "be construed as an acknowledgment of guilt."

Adams also said Tramaglini plans to sue Holmdel police over the mug shot taken after his arrest.

He argues Tramaglini should not have been photographed at police headquarters because his charges are low-level offenses.

A janitor has since taped over the original footage that allegedly captured Tramaglini, according to Adams.

He said during a court hearing Monday that was akin to police using a hose to wash down "a bloody murder scene" before it is processed.

Prosecutors said police saved the pertinent video footage.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
high schoolwaste managementKenilworthUnion County
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Cops: Woman in fatal stabbing said she had to 'rid house of evil'
At least 20 dead in bridge collapse in Italy
Man critically injured in hit-and-run with dump truck in Queens
Person in custody after boy riding bike struck in Queens
States of emergency follow flooding in NJ, NY
AccuWeather: Scattered showers, storms before drying out
Mayor de Blasio signs cap on ride-share vehicles into law
UK police treat Parliament crash as terrorism; man arrested
Show More
Mom warns parents after mosquito bite lands 6-year-old in ICU
Omarosa: Trump trying to 'silence me' as campaign files arbitration
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
FDA expands blood pressure drug recall due to cancer concerns
'Finding Mollie' website launched for missing Iowa student
More News