Supply chain issues lead to alcohol shortage: 'They don't know what's coming'

DALLAS -- Disruptions related to the pandemic have been affecting the global supply chain.There's been gridlock at the Port of Los Angeles, where shipping containers holding products like toys and sneakers have been stuck offshore. Alcohol is among those products affected,Jake Duke, regional manager of Spec's Liquor, shared his thoughts."We had 50 people waiting in line, just to see what we had coming in this morning because it's a guessing game for us, just as it is for the guest," Duke said. "They don't know what's coming. We don't know what's coming."Duke added that alcoholic products have been going quickly."We see the orders the day before, we get them in the morning," Duke said. "We put it out for sale, and they're gone by the end of the day."Large food producers warn some of their products could be limited come fall and winter. Some fear President Joe Biden's Dec. 18 mandate for companies who work with the federal government to lay off employees who don't get vaccinated for COVID-19 will make matters worse.Eric Hoplin, president and CEO of the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors, said there's already a staffing shortage."Because we already have a critical shortage of folks that are working through the supply chain, that order would only exacerbate the issue," Hoplin said.The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors said it is pushing for all workers to be vaccinated, but added that some are threatening to quit rather than get their shots.Officials at the association called on the White House to delay the vaccine deadline and to amend the order to feature a testing option.