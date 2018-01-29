Police are looking for a man who allegedly put his hand up a woman's skirt in Queens.It happened last month outside an apartment building in Astoria.Police say the suspect went up behind a 31-year-old woman and stuck his hand up her skirt, touching her before running off.The individual is described as 5'7", 160lbs, with brown eyes and black hair; last seen wearing a t-shirt, dark colored jeans, black sneakers and he carried a blue coat.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------