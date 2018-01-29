Suspect accused of forcibly touching woman in Astoria, Queens

EMBED </>More Videos

NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect.

Eyewitness News
ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) --
Police are looking for a man who allegedly put his hand up a woman's skirt in Queens.

It happened last month outside an apartment building in Astoria.

Police say the suspect went up behind a 31-year-old woman and stuck his hand up her skirt, touching her before running off.

The individual is described as 5'7", 160lbs, with brown eyes and black hair; last seen wearing a t-shirt, dark colored jeans, black sneakers and he carried a blue coat.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
forcible touchingAstoriaQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Staten Island loses to Honolulu 10-0 in the Little League World Series
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Show More
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More News