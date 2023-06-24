'Armed and dangerous' suspect at large following shooting in Summit, NJ

SUMMIT, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in Summit, New Jersey are looking for a suspect they say is 'armed and dangerous' following a shooting early Saturday morning.

That shooting took place at Park Avenue, according to police.

A victim was found with gunshot wounds and transported to Overlook Medical Center.

Authorities say the suspect remains at large and have asked the public to avoid the area of Orchard Street and Roosevelt Way.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male wearing a black hooded windbreaker, black hat, white t-shirt, black jeans, white sneakers and a black duffle bag.

It's unclear if the man was directly involved in the shooting.

Police have advised residents and anyone who comes in contact with the described male to avoid contact and call 911.

