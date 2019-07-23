Arrest in case of man who died after being punched while trying to break up fight

BRONX (WABC) -- An arrest has been made in the case of a man who died after being punched while attempting to break up a fight in the Bronx early Friday.Authorities say 57-year-old Milton Pena was found with severe head trauma on East Mount Eden Avenue just after 1 a.m.Police say the victim witnessed a fight and got involved, trying to break it up when he was struck and fell to the ground, hitting his head.The NYPD recovered surveillance video from a nearby deli. They said it shows the victim holding his hands in the air while trying to stop the fight.One of the people involved in the fight struck him down.He was pronounced dead at the hospital.At least one man was spotted fleeing from the scene on foot.29-year-old Christopher Butts was arrested and charged with assault, police said.----------