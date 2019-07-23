Arrest in case of man who died after being punched while trying to break up fight

By Eyewitness News
BRONX (WABC) -- An arrest has been made in the case of a man who died after being punched while attempting to break up a fight in the Bronx early Friday.

Authorities say 57-year-old Milton Pena was found with severe head trauma on East Mount Eden Avenue just after 1 a.m.

Police say the victim witnessed a fight and got involved, trying to break it up when he was struck and fell to the ground, hitting his head.

The NYPD recovered surveillance video from a nearby deli. They said it shows the victim holding his hands in the air while trying to stop the fight.

One of the people involved in the fight struck him down.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

At least one man was spotted fleeing from the scene on foot.

29-year-old Christopher Butts was arrested and charged with assault, police said.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybronxfallattack
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wrongful death lawsuit filed after beloved NJ principal's death
Man attempts to shoot woman in seemingly random Queens attack
Cops: 2 men take car for joyride, hit pedestrian and several vehicles
Severe storms bring torrential rain, damaging winds to NY area
AccuWeather Alert: Thunderstorms break the heat wave
New York becomes 1st state to ban declawing of cats
Con Ed working to restore power in Brooklyn, Queens
Show More
WATCH: President Trump drops in on MAGA-themed wedding to chants of 'USA'
Woman charged with stabbing man, child during NY domestic dispute
Caught on camera: Naked man walks into store to buy coffee
Connecticut swimmer's body found in NY lake
Arena League Football team robbed during NY Streets game
More TOP STORIES News