Suspect arrested in rape of 78-year-old Queens woman

ROSEDALE, Queens (WABC) -- Police have arrested the suspect wanted in the rape of 78-year-old Queens woman.Authorities had identified 30-year-old Ryan Bayard as the suspect earlier Monday, providing a previous booking photo. He was taken into custody shortly thereafter.It is alleged that Bayard entered the victim's Rosedale home through a side door and raped her around 6 a.m. Sunday.She was asleep at the time.Bayard is charged with rape and criminal sexual act. Neighbors say the house has been a problem in the neighborhood."No one should be living there, period, the house is unlivable," one neighbor said. "There's no heat, no water, no lights, no nothing."They say the home had been seemingly uninhabitable for some time, with boarded up windows and people coming and going at odd hours."For a while there, they were using it as a bordello, if you will," another neighbor said. "They would just break in and bring a couple of girls over. You'd see guys going in and out, in and out."The victim was treated at a nearby hospital. Her son tells Eyewitness News that she was released and is resting.He said he actually saw Bayard Friday night, and he believes the suspect was coming to see him but instead ran into his mother.He added that his mother owns the home.Anyone with additional information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).