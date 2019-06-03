Suspect arrested in rape of 78-year-old Queens woman

By Eyewitness News
ROSEDALE, Queens (WABC) -- Police have arrested the suspect wanted in the rape of 78-year-old Queens woman.

Authorities had identified 30-year-old Ryan Bayard as the suspect earlier Monday, providing a previous booking photo. He was taken into custody shortly thereafter.

It is alleged that Bayard entered the victim's Rosedale home through a side door and raped her around 6 a.m. Sunday.

She was asleep at the time.

Bayard is charged with rape and criminal sexual act. Neighbors say the house has been a problem in the neighborhood.

"No one should be living there, period, the house is unlivable," one neighbor said. "There's no heat, no water, no lights, no nothing."

They say the home had been seemingly uninhabitable for some time, with boarded up windows and people coming and going at odd hours.

"For a while there, they were using it as a bordello, if you will," another neighbor said. "They would just break in and bring a couple of girls over. You'd see guys going in and out, in and out."

The victim was treated at a nearby hospital. Her son tells Eyewitness News that she was released and is resting.

He said he actually saw Bayard Friday night, and he believes the suspect was coming to see him but instead ran into his mother.

He added that his mother owns the home.

Anyone with additional information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rosedalequeensnew york cityrapewoman attacked
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
78-year-old woman raped inside home in Queens
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Blood-soaked sponges, clothing found in search for missing mom
Man struck by lightning sitting in front of Long Island home ID'd
Nearly 12M Quest Diagnostics patients may be affected in breach
MALEAH DAVIS: Remains found in Arkansas those of missing girl
Grammy-winning drummer killed in apparent love triangle in NYC
Metal spike shot by mower shatters car window, nearly hits kids
Small earthquake in New Jersey, but no one noticed
Show More
Texas couple dies of mysterious illness on vacation in Fiji
Man sentenced in throwing boy, 5, from Mall of America balcony
Governors Ball evacuated, canceled due to severe weather
Police ID suspect wanted in Bronx rooftop rape
23-year-old man killed in fireworks accident in New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News