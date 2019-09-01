Suspect arrested in stabbing of 2 people during Brooklyn bar fight

KENSIGNTON, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have arrested a suspect accused of stabbing two people during a bar fight in Brooklyn early Sunday.
Investigators say a group of men got into a fight inside a bar near 18th Avenue and East 2nd Street in Kensington at about 1 a.m.
The fight then spilled out in the street, where a man stabbed two people.
The victims were taken to Maimonides Hospital in stable condition.
The suspect was arrested at the scene.
