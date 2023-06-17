A suspect has been identified by police in the shooting death of a 42-year-old man in the Bronx.

Search on for suspect in deadly shooting in the Bronx

MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD is asking for the public's help in identifying the individual they believe is connected to the June 10th fatal shooting of a man outside a bodega in the Bronx.

Police released surveillance images of a man they say approached a 42-year-old man on University Avenue and shot him several times.

It happened at 1538 University Avenue in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx.

The victim later died at a nearby hospital.

The individual was last seen fleeing southbound on University Avenue.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

