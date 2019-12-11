Man charged with assaulting 71-year-old victim at Manhattan subway station

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police say a suspect is under arrest in connection with an attack on a 71-year-old man at a Manhattan subway station.

42-year-old Bryan Robberson of Hempstead is charged with two counts of assault.

The incident happened Monday inside the passageway of the 42nd Street Port Authority subway station.

Police say the suspect got into a verbal dispute with the victim which escalated into a physical altercation.

Robberson allegedly hit the 71-year-old with a belt buckle, causing a laceration, then punched and kicked him multiple times, knocking him to the ground.

The suspect fled the scene with two other unidentified males.

The victim was treated at NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue.

