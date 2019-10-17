Suspect dies in police-involved shooting in the Bronx

BRONX, New York City (WABC) -- A police-involved shooting has been reported in the Bronx Thursday, the third such incident this week.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. at East 211th Street and Bainbridge Avenue in the Norwood section.

Authorities say police were attempting to serve a warrant when there was an altercation that ended with the officers shooting the suspect.

That person was rushed to Montefiore Hospital, where sources confirm he died. No officers were injured.

The circumstances of the shooting are not known at this time, but the suspect is believed to have been in an SUV that remained at the scene.

The door of the vehicle was open, its windshield wipers still working.

Further details were not immediately available.

On Tuesday, police say an armed man was shot and later died after a gun battle with officers in Brooklyn.

Then, approximately four hours later, police shot a man who was allegedly holding a gun on a Bronx subway platform.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybronxpolice involved shootingpolice shootingofficer involved shooting
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 EMTs suffer medical episodes while responding to crash
Woman who streamed crash that killed sister rearrested after chase
Helen Hunt recovering after SUV T-boned in LA
1,500 warnings issued to NYC bus lane blockers in 1 week
Man who killed bodega worker over a beer gets 25 years to life
Powerful nor'easter packs heavy winds, downs trees in NY area
Pair spotted on video kicking out subway window on moving train
Show More
'We got her back damaged': Sex-trafficked teen dies by suicide
Boxer from LI dies 4 days after being knocked out during fight
US Rep. Elijah Cummings dies at 68
Man in custody in NYC playground shooting that killed 1, hurt 11
City poised to close notorious Rikers jail complex by 2026
More TOP STORIES News