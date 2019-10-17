BRONX, New York City (WABC) -- A police-involved shooting has been reported in the Bronx Thursday, the third such incident this week.
The incident happened around 3 p.m. at East 211th Street and Bainbridge Avenue in the Norwood section.
Authorities say police were attempting to serve a warrant when there was an altercation that ended with the officers shooting the suspect.
That person was rushed to Montefiore Hospital, where sources confirm he died. No officers were injured.
The circumstances of the shooting are not known at this time, but the suspect is believed to have been in an SUV that remained at the scene.
The door of the vehicle was open, its windshield wipers still working.
Further details were not immediately available.
On Tuesday, police say an armed man was shot and later died after a gun battle with officers in Brooklyn.
Then, approximately four hours later, police shot a man who was allegedly holding a gun on a Bronx subway platform.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Suspect dies in police-involved shooting in the Bronx
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News