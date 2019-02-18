WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) --Police are searching for a man who followed a woman off a bus in Queens and raped her.
Officials say the suspect followed the victim on Friday night before starting a conversation with her, then pushing her against a vehicle and raping her.
The attack happened near 54th Street and Skillman Avenue in Woodside.
The victim was taken to the hospital where she was treated and released.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a light complexion.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
There is now a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.
