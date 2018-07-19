Suspect guilty of manslaughter, acquitted of murder in death of Cuomo aide Carey Gabay

EMBED </>More Videos

Lauren Glassberg reports on the charges for the suspect accused in the fatal shooting of a former aide to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
One suspect accused in the fatal shooting of Carey Gabay, a former aide to Governor Andrew Cuomo, has been found guilty of manslaughter, but was acquitted of murder charges.

The verdict for Kenny Bazile, 32, was reached Thursday afternoon. He was also found guilty of criminal possession of a weapon.

Prosecutors said multiple suspects began shooting at rival gang members during the J'Ouvert Festival celebration in Brooklyn in 2015, hitting Gabay in the head with a stray bullet. He died in the hospital nine days later.

"Carey was an inspiring public servant whose life was cut short by senseless gun violence. I commend the men and women of law enforcement for their relentless pursuit of justice and thank the prosecutors for their work in honoring Carey's legacy." Cuomo said. "Nothing can bring Carey back to his wife Trenelle, his family and all those who loved him, but I hope this guilty verdict gives them some comfort that justice has been served. Carey will be forever missed."

The cases are being heard by two juries, with Bazile as a solo defendant and then three others as co-defendants -- Stanley Elianor, Keith Luncheon and Micah Alleyne.

A fifth defendant, Tyshawn Crawford, agreed to a plea deal and testified against the other four.

Bazile's attorney had distanced his client from the rest of defendants, admitting he had a gun and fired it but claiming he believed he was being shot at and was acting in self defense.

The lawyer says this was not a gang war, but retaliation after one gang member was beat up by a rival gang.

Prosecutors said there were seven different semi-automatic weapons used in the shootout, though they never pinpointed exactly which gunman struck the 43-year-old.

They say Bazile was not an innocent bystander who was a victim of a surprise attack, but that he knew exactly what was unfolding and was a gang member protecting his home turf who moved toward the gunfire, not away. They say he chose to join the gang war and knew there were hundreds of people walking in the street at the time. With each pull of the trigger, they say he was putting their lives at risk -- a risk he was willing to take.

"This defendant took part in a shooting war amid hundreds of revelers, cutting short the life of Carey Gabay and putting many others in danger. With today's verdict, he has been held accountable. We will not allow gang members to take over our streets and those who attempt to should expect to be vigorously prosecuted," Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement.

Bazile now faces up to 15 years in prison but could have been sentenced to life in prison if he was found guilty of murder.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingtrialNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Gov. Cuomo aide remains critical after being shot in head during pre-parade festivities
Gov. Cuomo aide still critical in induced coma; $12,500 reward offered in shooting
Carey Gabay, Cuomo aide shot before Brooklyn parade, dies
Viewing, wake for Carey Gabay, Cuomo aide shot before West Indian Day Parade
Police want to question man in shooting of Cuomo aide Carey Gabay
Widow speaks out as NYPD releases photos of 4 wanted in shooting of governor's aide
3 suspects in custody in fatal shooting of Carey Gabay
J'ouvert festival set for Monday amid tighter security to curb violence
Organ donor receiving special thank-you from recipient
NYC security plan aims to curb J'Ouvert Festival violence
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect due in court Wednesday
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News