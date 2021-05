Suspect in custody after punching 75-year-old Asian woman in face in Queens

EMBED >More News Videos Video shows the moment a 75-year-old Asian woman was punched in the face in an unprovoked attack Wednesday afternoon in Queens.

CORONA (WABC) -- Police have a suspect in custody in connection to a random attack on a 75-year-old Asian woman in Queens Wednesday afternoon, sources say.Police say the woman was walking on 57th Avenue near 97th Place in Corona when someone struck her in the head in a random, unprovoked attack.Police released video showing the moment the suspect attacked.The attack left her bruised and fractured a bone near one of her eyes.She was taken to Elmhurst Hospital.Police believe the suspect is a man in his 20s who fled in an unknown direction. Thursday afternoon, police released an image of the man they are looking for.The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is looking into this incident as a potential hate crime.The task force is also investigating another crime against a person of Asian descent after a man was pushed onto the subway tracks in Queens Monday morning ----------