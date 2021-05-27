Suspect in custody after punching 75-year-old Asian woman in face in Queens

Police say the woman was walking on 57th Avenue near 97th Place in Corona when someone struck her in the head in a random, unprovoked attack.
Police released video showing the moment the suspect attacked.
The attack left her bruised and fractured a bone near one of her eyes.
She was taken to Elmhurst Hospital.
Police believe the suspect is a man in his 20s who fled in an unknown direction. Thursday afternoon, police released an image of the man they are looking for.
The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is looking into this incident as a potential hate crime.
The task force is also investigating another crime against a person of Asian descent after a man was pushed onto the subway tracks in Queens Monday morning.
ALSO READ | NYC prepares for near-normal Memorial Day weekend
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip