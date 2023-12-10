Man wanted for attempting to steal statue at Manhattan cathedral

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man they say tried to steal a statue from a church in Manhattan.
According to authorities, the man removed a religious statue from Cathedral of Saint John the Divine in Morningside Heights last Sunday.
They say when he noticed a security camera in the vicinity, he dropped the statue and ran.
The NYPD released surveillance images of the person of interest.
