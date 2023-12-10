WATCH LIVE

Man wanted for attempting to steal statue at Manhattan cathedral

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, December 10, 2023 5:10PM
Man wanted for attempted burglary at a church
Police are looking for a man they say attempted to steal a religious statue at a church in Manhattan.

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man they say tried to steal a statue from a church in Manhattan.

According to authorities, the man removed a religious statue from Cathedral of Saint John the Divine in Morningside Heights last Sunday.

They say when he noticed a security camera in the vicinity, he dropped the statue and ran.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the person of interest.

