Police are looking for a man they say attempted to steal a religious statue at a church in Manhattan.

Man wanted for attempting to steal statue at Manhattan cathedral

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man they say tried to steal a statue from a church in Manhattan.

According to authorities, the man removed a religious statue from Cathedral of Saint John the Divine in Morningside Heights last Sunday.

They say when he noticed a security camera in the vicinity, he dropped the statue and ran.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the person of interest.

