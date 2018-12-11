Police are searching for the man who punched an employee at a Manhattan bakery and stole their tip jar.Police say the suspect removed the tip jar from the counter at Buttercup Bakery in Hell's Kitchen.It happened on Thursday, December 6th at around 10 a.m.When a female employee tried to stop him, the suspect reportedly punched her in the face and then ran away.The suspect is described as a black man, in his 20s-30s, and he was last seen wearing a pink hoodie and all dark clothing.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------