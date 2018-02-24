Police are looking for the suspects accused of attacking a Bronx barber after one refused to pay for a haircut.According to barbers inside the shop in the Tremont section, the 53-year-old barber was allegedly the aggressor and went after his client who did not pay him because he didn't like his haircut.The barber was then reportedly struck with a brush.The suspected attacker exited the shop on the 500 block of East Tremont Avenue and engaged in a physical altercation with the victim.A second individual then struck the victim twice, and a third individual struck the victim twice with a baseball bat, police said.All three suspected attackers fled the location in a 2014 Nissan Altima with NJ license plate #E24-FZX.The victim was treated at St. Barnabas Hospital with an elbow fracture and received 15 stitches to his left eye area. He has since been released.The barber has been fired since the incident.Anyone with information about this assault is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------