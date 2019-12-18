Suspect steals $500 from caricature artist in Riverside, leaves sketch behind

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- It's not your average suspect sketch, but Riverside police are hoping a drawing will help them find a man who is suspected of robbing a caricature artist.

Police say the suspect approached the victim at the Festival of Lights event in downtown Riverside on Dec. 5 and asked him for a portrait of himself.

After the artist finished the caricature, the suspect grabbed a money bag from the victim, which contained about $500. The suspect then ran away, leaving the portrait behind.

Police say the caricature is of the suspect, but has exaggerated characteristics and features. The suspect is described as a black man in his early 20s, about 5 feet 1 inch tall, with black hair and mustache. He was last seen wearing a blue and red jacket, black pants and a red hat.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to contact Riverside detectives at (951) 826-2054.
