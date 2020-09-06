Suspect wanted for allegedly groping woman in Astoria

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD is looking for a man who is accused of grabbing and harassing a woman in Queens.The incident happened Friday evening on Steinway Street in Astoria.became frightened and stopped walking, hoping the male would walk pass her.The victim told police the suspect approached her from behind and began to harass her. She then became became frightened and stopped walking, hoping the male would walk pass her.As the male walked by, police say the victim began recording him.That's when the male approached the female again and grabbed both of her breasts.Authorities say the victim screamed and the suspect ran away.The woman was frightened and shaken up, but otherwise unharmed.The wanted male is described as being 30-35 years old, 5'9, and sporting a high and tight hair style with a short ponytail in the back. The male was wearing a beige button down shirt, dark trousers, black sneakers and a brown leather satchel.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------