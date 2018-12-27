ASSAULT

Suspect wanted for attacking man with metal bat in Staten Island deli

ELM PARK, Staten Island (WABC) --
Police are searching for the suspect who attacked a man with a baseball bat after a minor crash on Staten Island.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. on December 12 near Castleton Avenue and Faber Street in Elm Park.

Police said the victim hit the suspect's car and took off -- and that's when the suspect followed him to the deli where the 22-year-old man works.

There, the suspect struck the victim with a metal bat and fled. The victim was later taken to the hospital.

Police described the suspect as a black man in his late 20s who was last seen wearing a black skull cap, black Nike Air sweatshirt, a black jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

