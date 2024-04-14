Suspect in custody for allegedly punching 9-year-old girl in face at Grand Central Terminal

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is in custody after allegedly punching a 9-year-old girl in the face at Grand Central Terminal.

MTA police arrested 30-year-old Jean Carlos Zarzuela in connection to the incident, which happened just before noon on Saturday. Zarzuela is charged with a felony county of assault, and additional charges are pending.

According to police, the girl was standing with her mother in the terminal's dining concourse when the suspect reportedly approached them without warning and punched her.

Zarzuela fled the scene following the attack. They say he has been in trouble with police before.

First responders transported the victim to NYU Langone-Tisch Hospital for treatment after she complained of pain and dizziness.

