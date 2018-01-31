Police are searching for a sexual predator preying on young girls on MTA buses in Brooklyn.Investigators released a picture of the suspect.They say he's grabbed at least two 12-year-old girls from behind on numerous occasions on the B1 bus near 86th Street and 20th Avenue.The incidents happened last September through November.The individual is described as a light skinned man, 5'8", with salt and pepper hair and a mustache; last seen wearing a black jacket.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------