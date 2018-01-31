Suspect wanted for groping young girls on MTA buses in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

The incidents have happened aboard the B1 MTA bus route.

Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN (WABC) --
Police are searching for a sexual predator preying on young girls on MTA buses in Brooklyn.

Investigators released a picture of the suspect.

They say he's grabbed at least two 12-year-old girls from behind on numerous occasions on the B1 bus near 86th Street and 20th Avenue.

The incidents happened last September through November.

The individual is described as a light skinned man, 5'8", with salt and pepper hair and a mustache; last seen wearing a black jacket.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gropingsex abuse against childrenmtaBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
More News