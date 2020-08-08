Suspect wanted in Brooklyn armed taxi robbery spree

By Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A search is underway for an armed man behind several taxi robberies across Brooklyn.

Video from one of the incidents shows the suspect in a cab, pointing a firearm at the driver while demanding money.

According to police, there were seven incidents total in Flatlands, Coney Island, East New York and Brownsville.

RELATED | Woman buying MetroCard slashed in random attack at Manhattan subway station

The incidents took place between July 28 and August 5.

In each incident, the suspect runs off after the drivers comply and give him cash.

None of the victims were injured as a result of the robberies.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynnew york cityflatlandseast new yorkconey islandbrownsvilletaxi driversnypdrobberycrimestopperspolicearmed robberytaxi
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Miracle: Dad frees 7-year-old trapped after tree decimates NJ home
Cuomo says schools in NY state can reopen
NYC schools can open, but hurdles remain
Lightning blamed for massive power outage in Upper Manhattan
CDC reports show racial disparities in kids with COVID-19
'We were all very lucky': Strangers save family from flood
US hiring slows amid signs of longer-lasting economic damage
Show More
AccuWeather: Clouds, sun and a spotty storm
Border tunnel appears to be 'most sophisticated' in US history
Operation Safe Boating: Nassau County ramps up water patrols
Uncleared trees remain hazard in Queens, outages mostly resolved
Minus stars, Nets clinch playoff spot in victory over Kings
More TOP STORIES News