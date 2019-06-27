Suspected fake fire inspector scamming businesses in New Jersey town

By Eyewitness News
WESTFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Businesses in a New Jersey town are urged to be on the lookout for a man who police say has been posing as a fire protection inspector.

Officials have released photographs of the man they say has been seen around Westfield and claims to be from a fake company called "Metro Fire Protection".

The man supposedly pretends to inspect and service fire extinguishers at businesses before handwriting a receipt and demanding to be paid in cash for the services.

Police say the man pulled off this scam at two businesses last Sunday.

Authorities believe that he may be a former fire protection inspector.

Anyone with information on this individual is asked to contact the Westfield Police Department at 908-789-4000.

