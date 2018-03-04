Suspects wanted in string of armed robberies across NYC

The NYPD is looking for suspects in a string of armed robberies.

NEW YORK (WABC)
Police are hunting for the suspects behind a string of armed robberies across New York City.

Investigators say between January 6th and March 1, the crooks robbed as many as 10 stores, delis and even a laundromat.

In every incident, the suspects reportedly displayed a gun and sometimes tied up victims with zip ties or duct tape.

Police say in total the suspects have gotten away with more than $10,000. They have stolen mainly cash and iPhones.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

