Swastika incident in Nassau County prompts education proposal

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, Nassau County (WABC) -- Officials in Nassau County have announced a new effort to stop the spread of hate.

They are proposing a new law that would require all students in New York State to be taught exactly why the swastika and the noose are symbols of hate and intimidation.

Senator Todd Kaminsky, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas and Assemblyman Charles Lavine unveiled the proposed legislation Tuesday in Rockville Centre.

"If we can educate our youngsters about the pernicious nature of these symbols, I'm confident those hate symbols and those acts will decrease," said Singas.

The proposal comes less than a week after seven swastikas were scrawled on a park pavilion in Oyster Bay.

Police are still searching for the person or persons responsible.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nassau countyrockville centrebias crimeswastika
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FDNY firefighter dies from injuries sustained in line of duty
8th NYPD officer dies by suicide this year
Attacker slashes man in face in Manhattan's Chinatown
Broadway producer Ben Sprecher arrested on child porn charges
Divers search vehicle found in Hempstead Lake, no one inside
Mayor calls for charges against driver involved in deadly bicycle crash
Valuables taken from A-Rod's rental SUV after Phillies-Giants game
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: Humid with showers
Man crashes car into LA Fitness pool
Opera star Placido Domingo accused of sex harassment
NYPD officers deliver baby in back seat of mom's car in NYC
Riot police clash with protesters at Hong Kong airport
More TOP STORIES News