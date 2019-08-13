Swastika incident in Nassau County prompts education proposal

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, Nassau County (WABC) -- Officials in Nassau County have announced a new effort to stop the spread of hate.
They are proposing a new law that would require all students in New York State to be taught exactly why the swastika and the noose are symbols of hate and intimidation.
Senator Todd Kaminsky, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas and Assemblyman Charles Lavine unveiled the proposed legislation Tuesday in Rockville Centre.
"If we can educate our youngsters about the pernicious nature of these symbols, I'm confident those hate symbols and those acts will decrease," said Singas.
The proposal comes less than a week after seven swastikas were scrawled on a park pavilion in Oyster Bay.
Police are still searching for the person or persons responsible.
