Taco Bell expands potato chip line with keto-friendly cheddar snacks

IRVINE, California (WABC) -- Attention cheese and keto-friendly fans!Taco Bell is launching a new line of potato chips called cheddar crisps.The company says the snacks are keto-friendly, gluten-free and vegetarian. They come in three flavors inspired by Taco Bell's sauces: Nacho, Mild Sauce and Fire Sauce.They are currently sold at participating 7-Eleven stores and Kroger locations.Taco Bell says they plan to expand via Amazon as well.----------