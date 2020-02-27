Food & Drink

Taco Bell expands potato chip line with keto-friendly cheddar snacks

FILE image (Shutterstock)

IRVINE, California (WABC) -- Attention cheese and keto-friendly fans!

Taco Bell is launching a new line of potato chips called cheddar crisps.

The company says the snacks are keto-friendly, gluten-free and vegetarian. They come in three flavors inspired by Taco Bell's sauces: Nacho, Mild Sauce and Fire Sauce.

They are currently sold at participating 7-Eleven stores and Kroger locations.

Taco Bell says they plan to expand via Amazon as well.

