Yonkers Police issue warning about deadly fentanyl-laced cocaine

By Eyewitness News
YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- Yonkers Police sent out a public safety alert after three apparent drug overdoses were traced to fentanyl-laced cocaine.

Six victims from three incidents had to be treated at local hospitals.

One person died while another is in grave condition.

Police are on the lookout for the suspects who distributed the deadly narcotics.

The Yonkers Police Major Case Squad and Narcotics Unit, in collaboration with local law enforcement resources, are actively investigating these incidents.

They say, "Community members are advised NEVER to ingest unknown or un-prescribed controlled substances, especially illegal street drugs - the results can be fatal."

If anyone has any information regarding these incidents, they are asked to call the Yonkers Police Narcotics Unit at (914) 377-TIPS (8477). All calls may remain anonymous and confidential. If you or someone you know has a substance abuse problem, please reach out for help - call (914) 964-8000.

The City of Yonkers and Yonkers Police Department offers its sincere condolences to the families of the victims.

