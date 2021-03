MELVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- An explosion at an asphalt plant on Long Island sent thick dark smoke pluming into the sky Tuesday afternoon.It happened at Rason Asphalt on Spagnoli Road in Melville.The plant reported a liquid asphalt tank exploded, with the fire threatening two additional tanks.Emergency crews were at the scene trying to contain the fire.This is breaking news. Stay with abc7ny for the latest developments.----------