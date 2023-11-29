Mystery tar balls found on Jersey Shore beaches

Tar balls have been found on Long Branch and Monmouth beaches in New Jersey.

LONG BRANCH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Tar balls were discovered along the Jersey Shore.

They were found on Long Branch and Monmouth beaches.

Officials in the area say they have no clue where they came from.

Tar balls are created when crude oil floats on the ocean's surface.

Waves and wind begin tearing the oil slick into smaller and smaller pieces and the water starts changing its physical characteristics.

According to NOAA, tar balls are usually the remnants of an oil spill, but can also be produced by "natural seeps."

That's when oil or natural gas leaks through fractures and sediments on the ocean floor.

