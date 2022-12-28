Target workers play Santa to shoppers stranded during Buffalo-area blizzard

A Target outside of Buffalo became a Christmas refuge after some two dozen customers and seven workers got stranded at the store during a blizzard.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The snowstorm in western New York has been epic in proportions, but all that snow fall cannot bury the human spirit.

A Target outside of Buffalo became an unexpected Christmas refuge.

Some two dozen customers and seven workers got stranded at the store Friday.

RELATED | Military police to enforce driving ban in snowy Buffalo as officials say too many ignoring it

They spent the next two nights together.

Workers got festive, providing free food, hot cocoa, water, heaters, blankets, mattresses and toys to the impromptu holiday slumber party.

Some customers chronicled the events on social media.

Target confirmed that none of those trapped would have to pay for anything used during the storm.

----------

* Get the AccuWeather App

* More AccuWeather

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Sign up for free newsletters

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit Weather Photos and Videos

Have weather photos or videos to share? Send to Eyewitness News using this form. Terms of use apply.