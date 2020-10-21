Business

Target to pay $200 bonuses to thousands of workers on front lines during COVID-19 pandemic

The retailer is spending $70 million on its fourth round of employee incentives during the pandemic.
By ABC7.com staff
MINNEAPOLIS -- Target employees are getting a boost this holiday season.

The retailer says it will pay $70 million in bonuses for those working on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That means that by early November, the company will pay $200 each to more than 350,000 frontline team members.

Target says this is its fourth round of pay incentives during the pandemic to show their continued gratitude during these unprecedented times.

The company also made a permanent move to a $15-an-hour starting wage for new hires back in July, all part of a $1 billion investment in their teams this year.

"In a year like no other, I'm proud of what this team has accomplished and grateful for the care and connection they've provided our guests and communities," says Melissa Kremer, Target's chief human resources officer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessminnesotasalarycovid 19 pandemictarget
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chopper lands in 4 feet of water near Jones Beach: Police
3 critical, including child, in NY elementary school bus crash
Cuomo reveals changes to hot spot restrictions in New York
Murphy walks out of news conference after learning staffer positive
One World Observatory announces reopening date
Man shot in head by stray bullet in Park Slope dies
More victims come forward in alleged NJ day care sex abuse
Show More
Mayor de Blasio unveils city's 2-phase vaccination plan
Obama holding drive-in rally for Biden in Philly today
COVID Updates: Pope Francis' mask controversy
Tips to have a safe Halloween in NYC
Cuomo talks COVID fatigue, calls for 'loving'
More TOP STORIES News