abc11 troubleshooter

Finding free online tax filing is easier this year with IRS' Free File Program

The New Year means it's time to start thinking about filing your taxes.

There are some changes that should make it easier when it comes to finding free online tax filing if you qualify. It's known as the Free File Program and in years past, private tax companies have been accused of hiding or excluding their free products from search engines like Google and instead diverting users to their paid services.

Under this new deal with the IRS, companies who offer the free online tax filing must include it in organic internet searches and also must use a standardize name so users can easily identify it.

SEE ALSO: Free tax prep? You could qualify for these IRS programs

The key to remember is if you're taking advantage of the free filing, make sure you're on the right site. If you're asked for payment, don't go forward as you more than likely aren't in the right section.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessabc11 troubleshootertaxestroubleshooter
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
Why some mailed stimulus checks won't arrive until September
Skip the stores, head directly to the source for toilet paper
American Express tells consumers their identity was stolen
A warning about 'ghost' tax preparers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News