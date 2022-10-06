NYC taxi and limousine rate hikes proposed; Public hearing today

Janice Yu reports the Taxi and Limousine Commission proposed this hike because of inflation and rising gas prices.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Not only has hailing a cab in New York City gotten more difficult, it could soon get more expensive.

A public hearing is scheduled for Thursday on a rate hike proposal from the Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC).

Uber and Lyft customers could also feel the pinch soon as well.

The TLC proposed this hike because of inflation and rising gas prices. It has been 10 years since the last rate increase.

The hike is not yet official. The TLC is holding public hearing to get more input about their plan.

If adopted, the average passenger's fare would increase about 23% and driver pay would go up 33%.

The increase wouldn't be dramatic for passengers, but drivers say it would make all the difference.

"I suffer, but I still work," said one driver from Taxi Workers Alliance. "I can't stop. I have family. I have kids. With the raise, and the debt forgiveness on the medallion loans that we've been fighting for, I think you'll see more Yellow cabs on the streets."

The proposed increases include the following:

-The base fare will be raised 50 cents to $3.

-The rush hour fee would be upped by $1 to $2.50.

-A flat fee of $65 would be charged to go from Manhattan to JFK airport.

-Trips to and from LaGuardia airport would have a $5 surcharge.

-And there would be a $20 surcharge on trips Newark Liberty International Airport.

The public has a chance to comment on the proposed hikes during a virtual hearing that gets underway at 10 a.m.

You can also email, mail or leave a comment on the TLC website.

Plans call for rate increases for Uber and Lyft customers as well, but those will be discussed at a later date.

