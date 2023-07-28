The incident was reported July 19 on a busy stretch of West 34th Street and Sixth Avenue just after 8 p.m.

Search for suspects continues after attack on taxi driver in Midtown caught on camera

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The attack of a taxi driver in Midtown, Manhattan earlier this month was caught on camera and detectives are searching for more suspects.

The 60-year-old victim told police he got into a verbal altercation with the suspects before he was punched and his cab was damaged.

Police say one suspect punched the victim in the upper left side of his face, causing pain and swelling. Another suspect damaged the right-side mirror.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was said to be stable.

Police said it is unclear what the fight was about and there were not passengers in the taxi.

Howard Colley, 35, is facing a charge of assault and Natalie Morgan, 51, is facing a charge of criminal mischief.

Police are still searching for three to four more suspects.

The New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers released a statement, warning other drivers to stay in their cabs.

"The NYSFTD will seek justice for any Yellow & Livery Cab Driver that is assaulted, robbed or murdered, we will not allow thugs to abuse us and get away with it. We are warning Drivers not to get out of their cabs, the last thing you should do is get out of the car and confront anyone, you never know what their intentions are, they could be armed, they can assault you. We all witnessed what happened to Kutin Gyimah las year, he was beaten to death and left behind his wife and 4 children over a fare. DO NOT GET OUT OF THE CAB", said Fernando Mateo spokesman for the NYSFTD.

