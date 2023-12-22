Retired teacher accused of sexually abusing young students on Long Island

CENTRAL ISLIP, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police in Suffolk County have arrested a retired teacher who is accused of sexually abusing students.

Thomas Bernagozzi, of Babylon, was an elementary school teacher in the Bay Shore school district.

Prosecutors say Bernagozzi abused students between the late 1980s and early 2000s.

The investigation began after two former students came forward.

The alleged victims were enrolled at Gardiner Manor and Mary G. Clarkson elementary schools.

Bernagozzi, who retired from teaching in 2003, was arraigned on Friday in Central Islip.

Suffolk County Police say their investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about Bernagozzi is being asked to call the department's Special Victims Section at 631-275-2302.

