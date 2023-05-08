93-year-old educator in Westchester County celebrated for decades of hard work

A 93-year-old teacher in Elmsford is being celebrated for her decades of hard work and dedication this Teacher Appreciation Week.

ELMSFORD, New York (WABC) -- A 93-year-old educator in Elmsford is being celebrated for her decades of hard work and dedication this Teacher Appreciation Week.

Sister Mary Stephen Healey, R.D.C. is a nun who has been the principal of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School in Elmsford, New York, for 55 years.

And in that time, her enthusiasm has not waned. She said she has never woken up and not been happy to go to school.

She has touched thousands of lives over the years and continues to do so to this day.

The students over the years have loved her and their time there.

"I think 99% of my alumni who come back tell me it's like a home away from home, OK, that's the experience they had," Sister Stephen said.

Sister Stephen credits her teachers -- and they credit her.

Daniel Cavone has taught kindergarten for 27 years.

"The reason I stayed as well as many of my peers is because of her, she is the heart and soul of this school and the heart and soul of this community," Cavone said.

Sister Stephen hopes her legacy is one of compassion.

"I say if I have affected one child in my life, it will have been well lived," she said.

She may be 93 years old, but has no plans to reitre any time soon.

Sister Stephen was with her students every day during the COVID-19 pandemic. She says she knows she's needed, and God has given her the grace to continue.

ALSO READ | American Museum of Natural History opens state-of-the-art science center

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.