Teacher's aide in Harlem charged with dealing drugs

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A man working as a teacher's aide in Harlem has been accused of dealing drugs.

26-year old Nicholas Banks has been employed at Mott Hall High School for the past two years.

Police have charged Banks with selling class-3 controlled substances which can include opioids and steroids.

He's also accused of dealing marijuana and criminal possession of a weapon.

Banks was arrested in Queens Wednesday morning and suspended without pay.

The Department of Education released the following statement:

"This alleged behavior is extremely troubling, and this school aide was immediately suspended without pay pending the outcome of the criminal matter."

