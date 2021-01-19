Teaneck flag twirlers, drumline to represent New Jersey in inauguration parade

TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Teaneck High School Flag Twirlers and Drumline will be representing New Jersey in President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration "Parade Across America."
The young ladies of the Teaneck Flag Twirlers are about to step into their part of an historical inauguration.
The nation will inaugurate its first vice president of Black and Asian American roots.
"In this town, being a twirler is a legacy -- your mom, aunt, sister was probably one and it's an honor," Teaneck Flag Twirlers Advisor Christine Mayers said.
The team applied for a spot in the parade, practiced their craft and crossed their fingers.
They opened the email -- and congratulations! They were in.
The flag team and Teaneck High School's drumline recorded their performance, which will be aired as a part of the virtual celebration, since COVID concerns shut down any plans for a live in-person parade.
The virtual event includes performances representing all 56 U.S. states and territories and, amid the coronavirus pandemic, is a first for inaugural parades.
The purpose of the virtual parade is to "lift up the heroes across this country that are putting their lives on the line to keep us safe, take care of our children, and keep our country moving."
The parade will also pay tribute to Americans of all walks of life by integrating their diverse talents into the pageantry of one of our great traditions."
Tony Goldwyn is hosting the parade, with appearances by Jon Stewart, New Radicals (reuniting for the first time in 22 years), Andra Day, dancers, Olympic athletes, internet stars, and more. Drumlines from the University of Delaware and Howard University -- the respective alma maters of Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris -- will perform live from Washington, and the parade will feature DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic, with Earth Wind & Fire, Nile Rodgers, and Kathy Sledge.
"As a nation, we are strengthened by our respect for one another," Presidential Inaugural Committee CEO and Delaware State University President Tony Allen said. "By lifting up voices from all walks of life, in every corner of our country, we want the first moments of the Biden-Harris Administration to be a celebration of an inclusive, resilient united America."
Also in our area, the FDNY EMS Emerald Pipes and Drums will represent New York for the parade.
The event kicks off at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, after Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.
Following the inaugural ceremonies and a visit to the Arlington National Cemetery, Biden and Harris will receive a Presidential Escort from 15th Street to the White House.
In addition to the drumlines, the escort will include representatives of every branch of the military, including the U.S. Army Band, a Joint Service Honor Guard, and the Commander-in-Chief's Guard and Fife and Drum Corps from the 3rd U.S. Infantry "The Old Guard."
The parade will feature performers and speakers in communities across the country:
--Colorado: D'Evelyn High School Marching Band
--Connecticut: Native American Women's Veterans Warriors
--Delaware: Chinese Cultural Arts Center
--Florida: Andrew Jackson High School JR Air Force ROTC
--Idaho: Red Hot Mamas
--Illinois: South Shore Drill Team
--Indiana: Culver Academies
--Iowa: Isiserettes Drill and Drum Corps
--Louisiana: Youth Empowerment Project (YEP)
--Massachusetts: MA Veterans of Foreign Wars Honor Guard
--Michigan: Michigan's Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team and Color Guard
--New Jersey: Teaneck High School Flag Twirlers
--New York: FDNY EMS Emerald Pipes & Drums
--Nevada: Mariachi Joya - Las Vegas High School
--North Carolina: High Country Cloggers
--Ohio: Kenton Ridge Marching Cougar Band
--Oregon: American Sidesaddle Association
--Pennsylvania: Boy Scout Troop 358
--Puerto Rico: Puerto Rico Royalty Winterguard, Centenaria Banda Colegio University of Puerto Rico Mayagüez, Latin Power Dance & Arts, Banda Macaná de Guayanilla
--South Carolina: 81st Readiness Division
--Texas: Kilgore College Rangerettes
--USVI: Batons, Dancers, Steel Drums, Street Parade
--Virginia: Tragedy Assistance Program For Survivors
--International: Military Children Connected Overseas
The event will be livestreamed at BidenInaugural.org/watch starting at 3:15 p.m. on January 20 and on the Presidential Inaugural Committee's social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch. Streaming partners, including Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW from Fox, and AT&T U-verse and DIRECTV, will also carry the program live.
