Passenger killed when driver loses control of car in I-80 crash in Teaneck, New Jersey

TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) -- One man was killed and another injured in a car crash on I-80 in Bergen County early Saturday.
State troopers responded to the crash scene around 3 a.m. Saturday in Teaneck Township.
New Jersey State Police say 40-year-old Julio Brito, of Hasbrouck Heights, was driving a Honda eastbound on Interstate 80 when he lost control, ran off the road and slammed into a concrete barrier.
Brito was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police say a passenger, 38-year-old Richard Bahamonte, of Hillside, died at the scene.
