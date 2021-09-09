coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey coronavirus update: Teaneck schools focusing on mental health as students return to class

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
EMBED <>More Videos

NJ district focusing on mental health as students return to class

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Teaneck Public Schools want to make sure students are in the right frame of mind before focusing on academics as they return to in-person classes.

The focus of the first two days of school is on personal well-being and mental health.

"It would be disenguous to begin the school year just by jumping in and talking about A, B, Cs and 1, 2, 3s. We're really focusing on how they feel. Where they've been for the last year and a half," Superintendent of Schools Dr. Christopher Irving said.

Some students haven't been in classrooms since March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic first hit.

"My grades fell, my social skills fell, anxiety increased," high school senior Omar Usmani said.

Nearly a dozen Teaneck families of students were directly impacted by the virus.

Parents will also have access to the mental health experts from the school district.

Teachers are asking students to express their fears, worries, or concerns as they return to in-person learning.

"Trauma is real and so we are looking even pre-K all the way through high school at all our students and take nothing for granted," Irving said. "Every single child is going to have a microscope on them. A microscope of care, compassion, and love, but a microscope nonetheless."
Mental health experts say there are signs to watch when students are struggling in this COVID-19 environment.

15:14:34
Dr. Stacey doumas
Chief child and adolescent psychiatry
Jersey shore medical center

"If you see anything that's really different than how they were you know prior to this you really want to talk to them and ask what's going on," Jersey Shore Medical Center's Chief of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Dr. Stacy Doumas, said.

Teachers, administrators, and school support staff will also have help available along with the students.

"I think it's an important thing to do for the school year especially since we were out for so long," high school senior Michael Quinn said.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyteaneckback to schoolmedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseypublic schoolcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphyhealthnew jerseynew jersey newsschoolmental health
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID Update: Pfizer & Moderna vaccines safe for pregnant women
COVID News: Concern over growing number of pediatric cases
COVID News: US reports more than 40 million infections
COVID News: 2 anchors of U.S. pandemic protection ending
TOP STORIES
LIVE TOWN HALL | Back to School: Learning During a Pandemic
Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Mayor says no vax mandate for students, teachers head back to class
Subway conductor punched in unprovoked assault in NYC
Crowd heckles high school student at Tennessee board meeting
Suffern youth baseball, football fields, facilities decimated by Ida
What will make this NYC school year a success?
Show More
How the pandemic has changed the return to school
Debate over masks in the classroom gets heated across Long Island
COVID vaccine mandated for some high school athletes
Man continues late brother's fight to get 9/11 victims help
First day of school for LI district amid mask-wearing controversy
More TOP STORIES News