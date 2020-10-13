Apple unveils 5G-enabled iPhone 12

CUPERTINO, Calif. -- Apple has unveiled the company's first-ever 5G iPhone at its highly-anticipated event on Tuesday.5G, the much-hyped next generation of wireless technology, promises lightning-fast speeds on mobile devices. Apple's top competitor, Samsung, has already rolled out a 5G phone.The iPhone 12 will be powered by A14 Bionic chipset and will also have a "ceramic shield" that promises to strengthen its glass. The camera will have a wider and faster aperture that the company says will perform better in low light.Apple also revealed MagSafe which allows new iPhones to magnetically attach to wallets, chargers and other accessories.