Man finds saved game, letter from late father on Apple IIe

Oh.— John Pfaff (@JohnFPfaff) February 17, 2019
My.
God.
An Apple IIe. Sat in my parents’ attic for years. Decades.
And it works.
Put in an old game disk. Asks if I want to restore a saved game.
And finds one!
It must be 30 years old.
I’m 10 years old again. pic.twitter.com/zL7wWxOo36
And not only did it turn on, the computer asked John Pfaff if he wanted to restore a saved a game.
"This is tricky, because three decades later I can't quite remember where I left off this round of Adventureland," Pfaff tweeted.
This is tricky, because three decades later I can’t quite remember where I left off this round of Adventureland. pic.twitter.com/Eoj7EqkHtb— John Pfaff (@JohnFPfaff) February 17, 2019
He posted images and videos of more classic games.
This game... never got past the first level despite HOURS of (pre-internet cheating) trying.— John Pfaff (@JohnFPfaff) February 17, 2019
Now w the web, I have a shot.
The music, tho. That classic Apple IIe music. pic.twitter.com/ebeXNzoCs2
The Fordham Law professor also was able to view a letter typed by his late father on a floppy disc.
"Just found this letter my dad typed to me in 1986, when I was 11 and at summer camp," he wrote. "I REALLY WONDER what my theory abt the daily newspaper comics Spider-Man was. My dad passed away almost exactly a year ago. It's amazing to come across something so 'ordinary' from him."
Just found this letter my dad typed to me in 1986, when I was 11 and at summer camp.— John Pfaff (@JohnFPfaff) February 17, 2019
I REALLY WONDER what my theory abt the daily newspaper comics Spider-Man was.
My dad passed away almost exactly a year ago. It’s amazing to come across something so “ordinary” from him. pic.twitter.com/Aog3MiSnXN
His tweets caught the attention of many, including Neuromancer author William Gibson.
Well, I can delete my Twitter account now, bc I’ll never top this. pic.twitter.com/7x30J6vww4— John Pfaff (@JohnFPfaff) February 17, 2019
"I'm so happy that this thread seems to have brought back so many good memories for so many ppl," he tweeted.
Pfaff found the vintage computer in his parent's attic.
The Apple IIe was originally released in 1983.
