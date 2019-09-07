Technology

Optimum restores service to some customers following outages

(Shutterstock)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Optimum has restored some of its cable TV and internet service to customers Saturday morning following a major outage that affected New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

In a tweet, the company said "Service is starting to come back online. Thank you again for your patience as our technical teams work towards full restoration."



Optimum internet, cable, and phone customers have been experiencing problems since 7:30 Friday night.

Lisa Anselmo, a spokeswoman for Optimum parent company Altice USA, said the company appreciates its customers' patience as it works "to identify the root cause and resolve the situation."

She did not provide any information about the extent of the outage.

Earlier, T-Mobile customers lost service temporarily, which is also starting to restore.

People flooded their local stores, trying to figure out what was wrong. Customers were still able to send and receive text messages.

Related topics:
technologynew york cityinternetcable television
