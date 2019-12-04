Technology

Retailers selling 'carrying straps' for airpods, turning them into headphones

Airpods are having a moment, and if you have them, you know they're pricey.

To ease the anxiety of losing the wireless earbuds, retailers are now selling carrying straps.

They're a sort of leash for your expensive earbuds.

A company called Tapper makes them and retailers like Amazon and Nordstrom are selling them.

All you have to do is attach the carrying straps and suddenly the wireless buds look like -- you guessed it -- headphones.

Someone on Twitter is going viral with commentary, "Ladies and gentlemen, we have officially come full circle."

The straps cost about $60 on top of the roughly $150 to $250 for the airpods.

Regular old headphones? $5 and up, and straps are included.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyheadphonesapplebig talkers
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Trump's 'misconduct' takes center stage at hearing
NY high school cancels 'Tarzan' production over racism complaints
NYC teacher arrested after allegedly kicking 12-year-old student
Rikers guards suspended after inmate tries to hang himself
Police officers jokingly give donkey field sobriety test
Couple's warning to pet owners after dog dies from chewing gum
Estranged husband of missing mom in legal battle with in-laws
Show More
Ex-Bumble Bee CEO convicted in tuna price-fixing conspiracy
Video shows world leaders appear to gossip about Donald Trump
Street closures for Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting
Thousands remain without power after Tri-State snowstorm
4 hurt, including 1 firefighter, in house fire on LI
More TOP STORIES News