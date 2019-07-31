Technology

Sony developing wearable 'air conditioner' to keep cool

You may be able to take air conditioning with you thanks to Sony's latest device.

Sony's wearable "air conditioner," the Reon Pocket, is a body-cooling device about the size of a smartphone.

You simply put it in a pocket on a specially designed T-shirt, and Sony says it will lower your body temperature by 23 degrees.

The temperature is controlled through an app on your phone.

The device will cost about $117.

The product is still in the crowdfunding stages and will only be available in Japan when it first comes out.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyair conditionerbusinessjapansony
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body of missing swimmer found on Queens beach
'Bachelorette' Hannah shocks viewers with finale twist
3 pedestrians hit on Sunrise Highway in Lindenhurst
FDR reopens after crane collapses into East Village building
AccuWeather Alert: Threat of heavy afternoon storms
NJ State Troopers, pedestrians struck by dump truck
Hero MTA operator stops train, helps suicidal woman on tracks
Show More
Debates: Sanders, Warren clash with moderates over 'Medicare for All'
EXCLUSIVE: NYPD body cam video records shooting, dramatic chase
Man learns mom's body sold to military, detonated
NJ man with dementia missing in Great Smoky Mountains
How to protect yourself from the Capital One security breach
More TOP STORIES News