Winner declared in New York City 'Better Bin' trash can contest

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A winner has been announced in the Better Bin litter basket prototype competition following tests on the streets of New York City.
The competition offered designers an opportunity to reimagine New York City's iconic green, wire mesh litter basket, and two finalist teams each produced 12 full-size prototype baskets that were tested over a 90 day period.
Group Project was crowned the champion, with the winning design consisting of a light-weight and recyclable liner nested within a durable stand designed to blend in across all New York City neighborhoods.
The design received positive feedback from both sanitation workers and the public for its sleek esthetic, bold recycling messaging, and significant ergonomic improvements.
The interior liner is nearly 50% lighter than the current wire mesh basket, making it easier for sanitation workers to service. The liner also features eight comfortable grips for proper lifting compared to only two on the current basket.
"The winning design by the Group Project team demonstrates that design can be a powerful tool to improve working conditions for Sanitation Workers and better engage New Yorkers as our partners to keep the city healthy, safe and clean," Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia said. "This is a truly innovative approach, designed for the unique needs of our workforce."
The winning design prototypes will be placed back into service starting in December 2019 along Fifth Avenue between 88th and 92nd streets in Manhattan, replacing the green wire mesh baskets currently in those locations.
The Group Project team will continue to work with DSNY for further design development to be able to mass-produce the basket and make adjustments based on the learnings from the prototype testing period.
New York City is home to more than 23,000 litter baskets that offer pedestrians a convenient way to dispose of trash and recycling on the go. The most widespread design -- the green, wire mesh basket -- dates back to the 1930s.
The Better Bin Competition offered designers from around the world a chance to envision a new litter basket with a sustainable, environmentally conscious, and ergonomic design that could improve the quality of life for New Yorkers and the service experience for Sanitation Workers.
The other finalist was Smart Design, while a third company previously announced as a finalist, IONDESIGN GmbH Berlin, was not able to produce the necessary prototypes and did not move forward in the competition.
For more information and to give your feedback, visit BetterBin.NYC.
