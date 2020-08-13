Teen arrested in robbery of 13-year-old son of NYPD Deputy Commissioner John Miller

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police arrested a 17-year-old boy in the robbery of NYPD Deputy Commissioner John Miller's 13-year-old son.

Investigators say the teen rode up to the 13-year-old on a Citi Bike and demanded his wallet and cell phone.

It happened Monday on Central Park West at 1:45 p.m.

The robber ran off with the teenager's phone and $100 in cash from his wallet.

The victim was not injured.

The 17-year-old is not being identified due to his age.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

RELATED: Upper West Side subway station slashing

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityupper west sidemanhattancrimenypdrobberyteencentral parkchild endangerment
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stabbed teen doused in gasoline, fatally set on fire
NYC teachers, principals call for delay to in-person learning
Would-be rapist asked woman to be his friend before attack
COVID News: NYC couple takes date night to the next level
AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms
Power finally back on after a week and a half for Long Island
Mom desperate to receive raised funds after son's sudden death
Show More
Utility wire fire leaves some NYC residents in the dark
228 new COVID cases, 6.7% positivity rate in Brooklyn neighborhood
MTA not impressed by wedding party's 5th Ave photo shoot
AMC to reopen late August after mask policy backlash
COVID News: Homeless ruining quality of life on UWS, residents say
More TOP STORIES News